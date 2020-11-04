Orange Cassidy vs. "4" John Silver has been moved to the main card of Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

Cassidy vs. 4 was previously announced for The Buy In pre-show at Full Gear, but AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today and moved the match to the main card.

Khan said a new match for The Buy In will be revealed later today. The AEW Twitter account noted that AEW officials were "in negotiations" for a new pre-show match.

The 2020 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place this Saturday from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Below is the current card:

I Quit Match for the AEW World Title

Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Women's World Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c)

If The Bucks lose, they can no longer challenge for the titles.

AEW TNT Title Match

Darby Allin vs. Cody Rhodes (c)

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega

Elite Deletion Match

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Chris Jericho

If MJF wins, he will join The Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. "4" John Silver

The Buy In Pre-show Match

TBA vs. TBA