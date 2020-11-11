AEW President & CEO Tony Khan is teasing "massive surprises" to come from the company in 2020.

Khan took to Twitter this morning to hype tonight's AEW Dynamite show on TNT, and said they will keep delivering great matches and massive surprises in 2020. He also mentioned a shift in the balance of power in pro wrestling.

"Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight," Khan wrote.

Tonight's Dynamite episode will feature fallout from last Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. You can see Khan's full tweet below, along with the current line-up for tonight's show:

* FTW Champion Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

* The Natural Nightmares vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Bunkhouse Match

* Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

* MJF and Wardlow are inducted into The Inner Circle

* Cody Rhodes will give his first promo since losing the TNT Title to Darby Allin

* New AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will be featured