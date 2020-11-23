AEW announced today Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) have signed with the company after making their debut on this past Wednesday's Dynamite.

The 19 and 21 year-old brothers went up against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The high-flyers put up a good effort against Matt and Nick Jackson, but lost after Dante took a BTE trigger for the pinfall loss.

During the match, commentary noted Top Flight was trained by former WWE stars Ken Anderson and Molly Holly. No word yet on when they will be back in action for AEW.