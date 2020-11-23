The Undertaker was one of the groomsmen at the Triple H - Stephanie McMahon wedding in October, 2003. A few years before that auspicious day, Triple H began dating Stephanie and reportedly received a ton of backlash from some members of the locker room.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Triple H revealed that Taker was one of the few people he sought advice from when he started dating "the boss' daughter" even as a lot of his other friends were critical of his decision to start a romantic relationship with Stephanie.

"When I was dating Steph, and people were just starting to find out, Taker was one of the people I saw for counsel," revealed Triple H. "A lot of people were very critical of it, but he was a steady, trusted voice. That's really what he's always been for me."

Triple H went onto reveal that he asked Taker to be a part of his wedding in a pre-match conversation between the two WWE legends.

"That's where [before a match] we always were, so it made the most sense to me to ask [him] there," said Triple H. "I pulled him aside and said, 'We have a wedding coming up, and I'd be honored if you'd be one of my groomsmen.' The only people I thought of asking were the people I thought of [as] brothers to me, and the majority of those people are from this business.

"This is my life, and he's like a brother to Steph, too. The Undertaker is larger than life, and you can feel that presence in the ring. But there is also the human being, and I'll always treasure our friendship," added Triple H.

Triple H and Undertaker share a storied history in the ring which includes three matches at WreslteMania—no holds barred bouts at WrestleMania 17 and WrestleMania 27, and the memorable "End of an Era" Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28.

The wrestling world bid farewell to Undertaker during last night's Survivor Series event, which marked the 30-year anniversary of The Deadman's WWE debut which took place on November 22, 1990.