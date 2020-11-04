AEW announce due to Tully Blanchard's in-ring involvement tonight (and in previous weeks), he's been banned from ringside at AEW Full Gear on November 7. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will have to face The Young Bucks without their manager.
In the video below, Blanchard said he just finished talking with his lawyer, and feels like AEW is overstepping with this move. Blanchard then threatened a lawsuit if things don't get fixed.
The Buy In begins at 7 pm ET with the main card starting at 8 pm ET. Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
AEW TNT Championship
Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.
Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.
The Elite Deletion
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)
Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay
