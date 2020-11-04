AEW announce due to Tully Blanchard's in-ring involvement tonight (and in previous weeks), he's been banned from ringside at AEW Full Gear on November 7. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will have to face The Young Bucks without their manager.

In the video below, Blanchard said he just finished talking with his lawyer, and feels like AEW is overstepping with this move. Blanchard then threatened a lawsuit if things don't get fixed.

The Buy In begins at 7 pm ET with the main card starting at 8 pm ET. Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

AEW TNT Championship

Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

The Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay