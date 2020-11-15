In the latest Eck's Files on ROH's website it was teased an announcement regarding ROH Final Battle is expected this coming week.

The plan for ROH TV from here out is to build towards that PPV, and the announcement is reportedly going to happen on Monday, according to this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The PPV is expected to take place at some point in December at ROH's home base venue in Baltimore — without an audience.

It will be the company's first live show since the COVID-19 pandemic began, airing on PPV and HonorClub.

In regards to the upcoming tapings, ROH World Champion Rush and ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee are both expected to defend their titles. All Mexican talent on the roster are scheduled for the TV tapings. ROH is reportedly hoping its current European talent will be back early next year.

ROH has not had a PPV since December 14 (Final Battle) of last year.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

