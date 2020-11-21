NJPW is running both the World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournaments at the same time this year. The finals for both tournaments take place on December 11 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Below are the updated standings:

World Tag League Standings

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 4 points

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 4 points

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 4 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 4 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 4 points

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi 4 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 4 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 2 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 0 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 0 points

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

* El Desperado 4 points

* Hiromu Takahashi 4 points

* Taiji Ishimori 4 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi 4 points

* Robbie Eagles 4 points

* SHO 4 points

* Master Wato 4 points

* BUSHI 2 points

* DOUKI 0 points

* Yuya Uemura 0 points

The next show is tomorrow and features the following WTL matches.

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga