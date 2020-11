Tonight during the eighth episode of NWA and United Wrestling Network's "Primetime Live," former WWE star Lio Rush made his debut. There were also several UWN Title Tournament matches.

Below are the results:

* Lio Rush defeated Fidel Bravo

* Erick Redbeard defeated Fred Rosser (UWN World Title Tournament Match)

* Heather Storm defeated Miranda Alize

* Shawn Daivari defeated Rocky Romero (UWN World Title Tournament Match)

* Mike Bennett defeated Kevin Martinson (UWN World Title Tournament Match)