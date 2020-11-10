During tonight's UWN Primetime Live episode, Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated James Storm and Eli Drake to become the new NWA World Tag Team Champions.

It was also the semifinals to the UWN World Title Tournament.

Below are the full results:

* Chris Dickinson defeated Fred Rosser (UWN World Title Semifinal Tournament Match)

* Real Money Brothers & Cam defeated 4 Minutes of Heat & Will Allday

* Lacey Ryan (c) defeated Vipress (FSW Women's Championship Match)

* Aron Stevens & JR Kratos defeated James Storm & Eli Drake (c) (NWA Tag Team Championships Match)

* Mike Bennett defeated Shawn Daivari (UWN World Title Semifinal Tournament Match)

The winner of our final match tonight advances to the finals of the #UnitedWrestling World Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/bPZVfqG8Vr — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020

#PrimeTimeLive Two former @IMPACTWRESTLING X-Division Champions fighting it out for a shot at the #UnitedWrestling World Championship! pic.twitter.com/jrNkmzxGZp — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 11, 2020