During tonight's UWN Primetime Live episode, CWFH Heritage Heavyweight Champion Ray Rosas retained his title. Primetime Live is a weekly PPV series from United Wrestling Network and NWA.

Below are the results:

* Slice Boogie defeated Keita Murray

* Manders defeated Richie Slade

* Ruby Raze vs. Lindsay Snow ended in Double Disqualification

*Danny Limelight defeated Clark Connors

* Ray Rosas (c) defeated Andy Brown (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)

The "King of the Concrete Jungle" @SliceBoogie gets the big win to open #PrimeTimeLive at @Thunder_Inc! pic.twitter.com/m6uNfsvw7J — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 18, 2020

Vicious bulldog off the stage by @RichieSlade, but... pic.twitter.com/vti5PX8n1x — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 18, 2020

Another week, another big time women's match on #PrimeTimeLive! pic.twitter.com/DSKl9Qe4Bh — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 18, 2020

Third time (and some brass knucks) was the charm for @DannyLimeLight, who finally gets a win over Clark Connors.#PrimeTimeLive #TheBodega pic.twitter.com/zumxvSvvJV — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 18, 2020

The champion with the spinning neck breaker. #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/Ch8wPI6YGn — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) November 18, 2020