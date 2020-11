During tonight's UWN "Primetime Live" episode, Ray Rosas retained the Hollywood Heritage Championship and Lio Rush defeated Adrian Quest.

Below are the results:

* Dan Joseph defeated Jordan Clearwater and Richie Slade

* Fred Rosser defeated Shawn Daivari

* Lio Rush defeated Adrian Quest

* Ray Rosas (c) defeated Bad Dude Tito (Hollywood Heritage Championship Match)

"Primetime Live" is a weekly PPV series from United Wrestling Network and NWA.

