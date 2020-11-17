The final round of the United Wrestling World Championship Tournament has been postponed due to Chris Dickinson being injured.

UWN tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: The final round of the #UnitedWrestling World Championship Tournament will be rescheduled, following an injury suffered by @DirtyDickinson on last week's episode of #PrimeTimeLive."

The final round was originally going to take place next Tuesday, November 24. The match was Dickinson vs. Mike Bennett. As of this writing, the date is yet to be determined.

The eight-man tournament was created in October to crown the first-ever United Wrestling Network World Champion.