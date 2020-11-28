A proud philanthropist, Dana Warrior has worked hard to push the power of positivity out towards the WWE Universe and beyond. Since The Ultimate Warrior's passing six years ago, Dana has made it her mission to envoke her goodwill onto others. She believes her late husband would be proud of her efforts, which she addresses in her interview on WWE's The Bump.

"Losing him was devastating, but I feel like I'll always have a piece of him in what it is I'm able to do. Now I've woven my own stitch in this tapestry of what it is that I'm doing here," Dana Warrior said with a big smile. "It means more to me than I can express; the people that I've gotten to know, they're my family now."

One year after his passing, WWE created the Warrior Award to honor those who, "exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior." Dana says being the one to give out these awards is a dream come true.

"To be honest with you, it means everything to me," she began. "It's celebrating the spirit of who he is and who he was till the very end. He was this larger than life representative to so many people of what it means to live your life without any rules. To be able to honor him every year with such a meaningful award about his spirit, I can't say enough; it means everything."

Just in time for the holidays, WWE has created two new limited edition wines in honor of The Ultimate Warrior and The Undertaker. After showing what her husband's inspired wine bottle looks like, she says that each purchaser will receive a unique collector's item.

"The wonderful people at CPG - our products group - I'm very blessed to have them keep the Ultimate Warrior products out there," she stated. "To have his spirit in it, it's awesome. The attention to detail is epic. When you take out the corks, they each have a different saying in them. They're all collectibles."

Dana also mentioned this wine has a distinctive taste to it that will go great with any meal.

"It really is, it's delightful. It has that sparkle kind of feel that represents who he was as a person," she exclaimed. "You can feel his vibe through the wine. It goes great with any meal."

The Ultimate Warrior wine is available now for a limited time only. More information on it can be found here.

You can watch Dana Warrior's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

