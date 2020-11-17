Drew McIntyre, the new WWE Champion, sent out a message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their main event match at this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

In his first backstage interview after defeating Randy Orton on this week's Raw, McIntyre said his focus had already shifted to Reigns.

"You told me to go get a title, Roman," said McIntyre. "Well, I went and got a title. See you on Sunday."

McIntyre was referring to his confrontation with Reigns during last week's Friday Night SmackDown.

On defeating Orton to capture his second WWE Championship, McIntyre said he's still getting used to the idea of being a top guy in WWE.

"Every time I hear Drew McIntyre WWE Champion, it never gets old," he said. "It feels like the first time [I won the title] every time, even though this is technically my second reign. Yet, I feel exactly the same as I did the first time."

McIntyre added that beating Orton felt sweeter than defeating Brock Lesnar for his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania earlier this year.

"The only thing that makes it sweeter is I beat Randy Orton after everything we've been through," said the Scottish star. "After everything he put me through personally, after everybody he attacked, and after taking my title away from me at Hell in a Cell, this felt pretty freaking good."

It's easy to talk about what's next. But for tonight I'm thinking about what it is. Proud of my match tonight on #WWERaw. I'm never going to take this responsibility or this feeling for granted pic.twitter.com/cm4gQYtRVe — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2020