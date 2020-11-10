WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly missed Friday's SmackDown on FOX taping from the WWE ThunderDome inside the Amway Center Orlando, which was first reported by Ringside News.

There's no word yet on why Vince was not in attendance for SmackDown, but PWInsider reports that this was the first taping he missed since the ThunderDome concept launched back in late August.

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard reportedly oversaw Friday's TV taping. Prichard also works as the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown.

McMahon was back in attendance for last night's RAW at the Amway Center, and was running the show.