This week, the opening rounds continued in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament on Impact. It was Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz taking on Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo).

In the match, both teams showcased their strong qualities, but it was Hogan and Steelz who gained the victory following a swinging neckbreaker on Delmi Exo. They will face either the current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, or Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary in the semi-finals.

Next week, the opening rounds will continue with Jazz will make her in-ring return to team up with Jordynne Grace against Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly. Kelly made her singles in-ring debut this week against Kimber Lee and lost after taking a Swanton by "The Crown Jewel."

As mentioned, the final two teams will face off for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16, 2021.