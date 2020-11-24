This week, the opening rounds continued in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament on Impact. It was Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz taking on Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo).
In the match, both teams showcased their strong qualities, but it was Hogan and Steelz who gained the victory following a swinging neckbreaker on Delmi Exo. They will face either the current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee, or Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary in the semi-finals.
Next week, the opening rounds will continue with Jazz will make her in-ring return to team up with Jordynne Grace against Renee Michelle and Killer Kelly. Kelly made her singles in-ring debut this week against Kimber Lee and lost after taking a Swanton by "The Crown Jewel."
As mentioned, the final two teams will face off for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Hard To Kill on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
.@RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 advance to the next round! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0wLVyZFJKQ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 25, 2020
JAZZ will be @JordynneGrace's tag team partner in the Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/38Ai7xqRdO— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 25, 2020
.@Kelly_WP and @1ReneeMichelle face @JordynneGrace and @Phenom_Jazz NEXT TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9SE0bnrRAJ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 25, 2020