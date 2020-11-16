Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after WWE RAW. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Chelsea Green's injury

- More on Zelina Vega's WWE release

- SAG-AFTRA President wanting wrestlers to join the union

- Seth Rollins taking off time

And more!

