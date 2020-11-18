Matt Morgan (@BPmattmorgan), Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast, which starts immediately after NXT and Dynamite. Topics include:

- AEW Dynamite Review

- WWE NXT Review

- WWE moving the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field

And more!

You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/WrestlingINC or on Facebook.

The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following WWE RAW, Wednesdays immediately following AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT, Fridays immediately following WWE SmackDown, post-AEW PPV or NXT TakeOver Saturdays, and post-WWE PPV Sundays immediately after the event with Matt Morgan, and either Glenn Rubenstein, Raj Giri, or Justin LaBar.

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube. Please rate us and leave a comment.

