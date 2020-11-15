- Above, King Corbin games with Xavier Woods on UpUpDownDown. The two played the 1991 video game, Knights of the Round.

- Today is WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage's birthday. He would have turned 68 years old. Savage passed away in 2011 at the age of 58 from a heart attack. The WWE Network Twitter account put together a collection of clips to celebrate his birthday.

Brooms, coffee mugs, creamers, garbage cans... There's only 1 Randy Savage. ??



Happy birthday, Macho Man! ???? pic.twitter.com/k3ZOe7Kkd1 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 15, 2020

- The Los Angeles Dodgers informed fans Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda is currently hospitalized, and in the ICU.

"Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates every'ne's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time."

For wrestling fans, Lasorda appeared at WrestleMania II (1986) as the ring announcer for WWE Champion Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy (Steel Cage Match).

Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 15, 2020