The Fatal 5 Way for the 205th episode of WWE 205 Live has been finalized.

Tonight's main event will celebrate 205 episodes of the purple brand with a Fatal 5 Way to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar for a future title shot.

The participants for tonight's match are Curt Stallion, August Grey, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari.

No other matches for tonight's 205 Live episode have been announced as of this writing.

Below is WWE's full announcement for tonight's show, which will air on the WWE Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air: