- Above is an extra scene from the new "Liv Forever" documentary on the WWE Network, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Liv Morgan.

The clip shows a 19 year old Liv arriving to the WWE Performance Center in 2014, and then returning to the venue in October 2019. Liv trains with WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah in the clip. "Liv Forever" will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday.

- This week's NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings are delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The numbers will be released some time on Monday morning.

The ratings for this week's SmackDown on FOX episode will also be delayed. The numbers for SmackDown will be released next Tuesday morning.

- SmackDown Superstar Kevin Owens took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on working guest commentary during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network. Owens filled in for Wade Barrett for one night only.

"I really can't overstate how great it was to be part of last night's @WWENXT show. Being around that group of extremely talented people is an opportunity I'll never turn down. Also, Kyle O'Reilly is the best. Happy Thanksgiving, guys!," he wrote.

Owens also hosted an episode of The KO Show, featuring Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano and NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff. That segment was done to set up the Triple Threat for the title at the "Takeover: War Games 2020" event. You can see his tweet below: