WWE has announced "A Moment of Bliss" for Monday's RAW episode on the USA Network.

The segment will see Alexa Bliss interview Randy Orton. Orton will discuss how "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt interfered in this week's match with AJ Styles, to pull Orton out of the WWE Title chase.

On a related note, WWE has added a "Sudden Death" billing to the Triple Threat that will determine the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, likely for a match at the TLC pay-per-view on December 20. Monday's "Sudden Death Triple Threat" will feature Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee.

Stay tuned for more on Monday's RAW. You can see a new promo for the show above.