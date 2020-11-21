WWE has announced Karen Mullane as its new Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.

Mullane served as a Chief Financial Officer of CreateMe Technologies, and before that held the position of Vice President and Corporate Controller of SeatGeek. WWE stressed that Mullane has no familial relationships with any director or executive currently working within WWE.

In the statement, WWE announced that Mullane will began her position on November 19, at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Mullane will earn a base salary of $415,000, and is eligible to participate in the WWE Bonus Plan. Mullane is also entitled to a one-time sign-on bonus of $61,500.

This news comes in the wake of Mark Kowal's departure, WWE's now-former Corporate Controller. Kowal worked for World Wrestling Entertainment for 19 years, from September 2001 until November 2020. Kowall held the position of Corporate Controller since 2004, where he oversaw WWE's financial and accounting departments. He was also responsible for handling investments and managing assets.

