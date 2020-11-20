WWE has announced a Dual-Brand Battle Royal for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show.

There's no word yet on who many RAW and SmackDown Superstars will be in the Battle Royal, or who the participants will be.

The one-hour Survivor Series Kickoff will begin at 6pm ET this Sunday, and will air on the WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok.

WWE's announcement on the Dual-Brand Battle Royal notes, "The battle of The Best of the Best will start off with fireworks, as Raw and SmackDown Superstars will clash in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal on the Survivor Series Kickoff. Who will step up for the red and blue brands to send the night's first message? Don't miss the Survivor Series Kickoff at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, and the award-winning WWE Network."

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)

Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Participants TBA