WWE has announced another gimmick match between Elias and Jeff Hardy for tonight's RAW.

The third "Symphony of Destruction" match in WWE history will feature musical instruments around the ring, to be used as weapons. WWE's match preview notes that there could be guitars, drums and even a cello at ringside.

WWE has held two Symphony of Destruction matches in the past. Braun Strowman defeated Elias in the first back in March 2018, and then Strowman teamed with Elias to defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in the second this past February.

WWE also noted that this looks to be the end of the Hardy vs. Elias feud, which began back in the summer when the two Superstars were still on the SmackDown brand. Hardy won a "Guitar on a Pole" match earlier this month, but the feud continued. Last Thursday's WWE Main Event episode saw Elias perform a concert on stage while Hardy wrestled Ricochet.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW episode. Below is the updated line-up:

* Elias vs. Jeff Hardy in a Symphony of Destruction match

* Randy Orton appears with Alexa Bliss on "A Moment of Bliss"

* Sudden Death Triple Threat to determine new #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles