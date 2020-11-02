- Above is the latest top 10 video, featuring a look at The Undertaker's coolest vignettes.

- WWE Superstar Samir Singh turns 33 years old today. Samir and his brother Sunil Singh, previously known as The Singh Brothers, recently returned to WWE 205 Live with their old names, The Bollywood Boyz. Queen Sharmell turns 50 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Darren Young turns 37.

- WWE has announced a new partnership with My Custom Sports Chair for a line of custom folding Adirondack Chairs. The chairs feature images of several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars - The Undertaker, Randy Savage, John Cena, Triple H, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Steve Austin, The Ultimate Warrior, Edge, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

The chairs start at $349.00. Below is WWE's full announcement on the new line, along with a photo:

