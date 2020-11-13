Seth Rollins vs. Murphy has been announced for next Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

Rollins vs. Murphy was made after Rollins lost to Rey Mysterio in a No Holds Barred match on tonight's SmackDown show. This was billed as the final chapter in the Rollins vs. Mysterio rivalry.

Murphy came to the ring with Rollins and stood in his corner, but ended up turning on him and helping Mysterio win the match. The post-match angle saw The Mysterio Family shake hands with Murphy and give their approval for the Murphy - Aalyah Mysterio relationship.

After next week's Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown and the match with Murphy, Rollins is scheduled to team with Jey Uso, King Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and one other Superstar against Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) in the Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Above is video from the Mysterio vs. Rollins match and the post-match angle. Stay tuned for updates.