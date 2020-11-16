WWE has announced a storyline fine of an undisclosed amount of money for putting his hands on WWE Official, Adam Pearce, on last week's RAW.

Before the main event, Pearce informed Orton that he would have to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on tonight's show. Orton wasn't too pleased with that information, grabbed Pearce, and shoved him up against the wall.

Below is WWE's statement:

WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on RAW, WWE.com has learned. The fine comes just hours before Orton defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre tonight on RAW. Don't miss the colossal title clash tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

WWE has also teased RETRIBUTION vs. Ricochet will continue on tonight's show, and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will defend against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business.