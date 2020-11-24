WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Braun Strowman.

It was announced this morning that Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE Producer Adam Pearce during last night's RAW.

Pearce reacted to the suspension on Twitter.

"Now that it's official, I personally don't feel good about any part of this situation. Unfortunate for Braun, myself, and the WWE Universe. It stinks for all of us. Hoping we all can move forward," he wrote.

Strowman also tweeted on the suspension and said he's done following orders in WWE.

He wrote, "Really? You're gonna suspend me for what expecting what I've earned? Everyone and their brother knows what I've done to get here and I've more than earn a title opportunity. To hell with this place & all the backstage politics BULLSH**!!! #ImDoneFollowingOrders #EveryoneWillFall"

As noted, the current plan as of Monday was to do Strowman vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC on December 20. That led to speculation on Strowman somehow being added to next week's Triple Threat with AJ Styles, Riddle and Keith Lee. The winner of that match is to be named the new #1 contender for a future title match with McIntyre, presumably at TLC.

Stay tuned for more on the Strowman storyline and plans for TLC. Below is the full announcement on Strowman, along with Pearce's tweet:

