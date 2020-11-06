WWE has officially announced The Undertaker for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE just announced that Taker will make his Final Farewell at the November 22 pay-per-view, wrapping his legendary 30 year career.

There is no word yet on if this appearance will lead to one more match for The Deadman, possibly at WrestleMania 37.

Taker will speak with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on "Broken Skull Sessions" right after Survivor Series goes off the air on the WWE Network. This interview will be the final part of the "30 Days of The Deadman" celebration of programming that kicked off last month. WWE noted in today's announcement that the celebration also includes Taker photos, videos and features on the WWE website, a Taker challenge on Tik Tok, Instagram and Snapchat filters, exclusive Funko items from Amazon, feature space in 2,300 Walmart stores for an exclusive Mattel action figure, national media appearances, and more.

Stay tuned for updates on Taker's WWE future. Above is a new promo for the Survivor Series appearance, and below is the full announcement sent to us today by WWE, along with a new logo for Taker's 30 year anniversary: