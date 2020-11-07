- The above video is the top 10 moments from the November 6th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
- WWE has filed for several trademarks on November 3, according to PWInsider.
The promotion applied to trademark, "slamboree," "candy floss," "the match beyond," "bunkhouse stampede," "battlebowl," and "superbrawl."
- Roman Reigns will be making an appearance at tomorrow's 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards.
WWE tweeted, "Your #UniversalChampion stays ????????. Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!! ??????"
The WWE Universal Champion also tweeted about his upcoming appearance.
He wrote, "The Universe is a big place. Gonna have to represent! See me tomorrow night... @MTVEMA @MTV"
Your #UniversalChampion stays ????????.— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2020
Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/UcCuMUcbFq
The Universe is a big place. Gonna have to represent!— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 7, 2020
See me tomorrow night... @MTVEMA @MTV https://t.co/PAy41IZGP9