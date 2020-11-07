- The above video is the top 10 moments from the November 6th edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE has filed for several trademarks on November 3, according to PWInsider.

The promotion applied to trademark, "slamboree," "candy floss," "the match beyond," "bunkhouse stampede," "battlebowl," and "superbrawl."

- Roman Reigns will be making an appearance at tomorrow's 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards.

WWE tweeted, "Your #UniversalChampion stays ????????. Catch @WWERomanReigns at the #MTVEMA tomorrow, 7pm ET on @MTV!! ??????"

The WWE Universal Champion also tweeted about his upcoming appearance.

He wrote, "The Universe is a big place. Gonna have to represent! See me tomorrow night... @MTVEMA @MTV"