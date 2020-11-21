WWE has filed three trademarks on November 17 for its WWE Superstars (h/t Heel By Nature).

The first is "The Big Dog," which is a moniker for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Next was "The Goddess" likely for Alexa Bliss, and finally, "The Queen," which is a nickname used for Charlotte.

All three were for use in entertainment services that could include the following:

As noted, Reigns is gearing up for his match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at tomorrow's Survivor Series PPV. Charlotte has been away from WWE TV since June, while Bliss is currently involved in a storyline with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.