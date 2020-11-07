The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Erik makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary.Titus O'Neil makes his entrance.

Erik vs. Titus O'Neil



They lock up. O'Neil backs Erik to the corner. They lock up again. Erik backs O'Neil to the corner. O'Neil eventually hits a modified backdrop on Erik. O'Neil connects with a big boot to Erik. O'Neil goes for a splash on Erik, Erik connects with a knee strike to O'Neil. Erik runs towards O'Neil. O'Neil catches Erik and hits his Clash Of The Titus finisher on him. O'Neil pins Erik for the three count.

Winner: Titus O'Neil

A recap from Hell In A Cell is shown featuring Roman Reigns defeating Jey Uso to retain his Universal Championship.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Jey Uso defeating Daniel Bryan.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring AJ Styles' in-ring segment with Team RAW.

Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado (with Gran Metalik)

Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

They lock up. Carrillo locks in a waist-lock on Dorado. Dorado reverses it into a wrist-lock on Carrillo. Dorado eventually connects with a derives of kicks and chops on Carrillo. Carrillo pushes Dorado. Dorado runs towards Carrillo. Dorado kicks Carrillo in the face. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo hits a cross-body on Dorado from off the top rope. Carrillo pins Dorado for a two count. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Carrillo. Dorado hits a Modified Sunset Flip on Carrillo for a two count. Carrillo gets Dorado up into a Reverse Fireman's Carry position before dropping him on his face on the mat. Carrillo pins Dorado for the win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Aalyah Mysterio kissing Murphy after declaring that she loves him to Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre defeating The Miz & John Morrison.