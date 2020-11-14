The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Erik of The Viking Raiders makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Erik vs. Akira Tozawa



Erik sends Tozawa to the ropes. Tozawa ducks a clothesline attempt by Erik. Tozawa goes for a Hurricanrana, Erik blocks it and goes for a Powerbomb. Tozawa fights out of it. Later in the match, Tozawa manages to pull Erik to the mat after a lockup. Erik connects with a knee strike to the face of Tozawa. Erik goes for a Back Suplex, Tozawa flips out of it. Erik ducks a spin-kick attempt by Tozawa. Erik lifts Tozawa via a Full Nelson into a knee strike to the back of his neck. Erik pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Erik

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Sasha Banks defeating Bayley to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Keith Lee & Matt Riddle defeating Sheamus & Braun Strowman with AJ Styles as the Special Guest Referee.

Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance. Gran Metalik (with Lince Dorado) makes his entrance.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Gran Metalik

They lock up. They exchange waist-locks before Carrillo slams Metalik to the mat. Carrillo eventually hits a Suplex on Metalik. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Carrillo goes for a Moonsault. Metalik rolls out of the way as Carrillo rolls through. Carrillo hits a Tilt-A-Whirl Backbreaker on Metalik. Carrillo gets Metalik up on his shoulders and drops him forward to the mat. Carrillo pins Metalik for the win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

Carrillo shakes Metalik's hand after the match.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre & RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston defeating WWE Champion Randy Orton, John Morrison & The Miz.