The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Humberto Carrillo makes his entrance as Samoa Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa makes his entrance.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Akira Tozawa



They lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Carrillo takes Tozawa to the mat with a wrist-lock. Carrillo eventually connects with a series of kicks to Tozawa. Carrillo hits a Rolling Standing Moonsault on Tozawa. Carrillo pins Tozawa for a two count. Carrillo ducks a kick attempt by Tozawa. Carrillo hits a Tilt-A-Whirl Back-breaker on Tozawa. Carrillo gets Tozawa up on his shoulders. Carrillo drops Tozawa forward to the mat. Carrillo pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Murphy and Rey Mysterio shaking hands.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Jey Uso.

Lince Dorado (with Gran Metalik) and Angel Garza make their entrances.

Lince Dorado vs. Angel Garza

Dorado kicks the leg of Garza. Dorado backs Garza to the corner. Garza locks in a headlock on Dorado. Dorado gets out of it. Garza eventually connects with a knee to the face of Dorado. Dorado kicks Garza in the face. They exchange slaps to the chest. Dorado ducks a clothesline attempt by Garza. Dorado pushes Garza to the ropes. Garza superkicks Dorado. Garza hits his Wing-Clipper finisher. Garza pins Dorado for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship.



