The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature.

The Miz and John Morrison are introduced in the ring for a MizTV segment. Miz and Morrison talk about Miz and Mrs airing on Thanksgiving. Miz and Morrison talk about being thankful for Miz winning the Dual Brand Battle Royal at Survivor Series, being the greatest tag-team of the 21st century and Miz holding the Money In The Bank contract. The Miz introduces Retribution as their guest for MizTV.

Retribution's Mustafa Ali, T-Bar (formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (formerly known as Dio Madden), Slapjack (formerly known as Shane Thorne), & Reckoning (formerly known as Mia Yim) make their entrance.

Ali sits down. Morrison asks what's up with their weird names. Miz says that's not really a hard-hitting question. Ali says that he's not surprised that such a small-minded question came from such an idiotic man. Ali questions if he needs to remind both Miz and Morrison that the members of Retribution can shut them down the second he tells them. Ali says that he will answer Morrison's question. Ali says that his name is Mustafa Ali and he has been judged his entire life because of his name and mocked because of how he looked and he wants Retribution to know that reality. Ali says that he gave members of Retribution names and masks, so that they too, can be mocked for how they look and judged by their names, so that they too, can be judged by the world the way he sees it.

Reckoning says that being a good girl got her no where, she she tried doing what was right but it was never enough. Reckoning says that the fans turned their backs on her and now she's turning her back on them and that they will get their day of reckoning.

Mace asks to imagine employing someone with his background, someone with his accolades and to keep them in storage under the WWE Performance Center, year after year, overlooked time and time again. Mace asks to imagine giving him one opportunity and as quickly as it came, they take it away. Mace questions if that wouldn't turn any man into a mace.

Slapjack talks about being built up and given hope, only to be replaced. Slapjack talks about being rejected and lost before being found and turned into a weapon for retribution.

T-Bar talks about how they are a weapon of retribution against this company, this wasteland, which is filled to the brim with betrayal and deception. T-Bar says that Retribution will make everyone pay for these sins.

Ali says that from this day forward, they are not asking, they are demanding respect.

WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth gets in the ring and sits in a chair. The Gobbledy Gooker comes to the ring with a referee. Truth runs to the back. Ali pushes Gooker. Morrison talks about funny names and talks about how Gooker has been their for 30 years and says there was no final farewell for him. Morrison tries to start a "Thank You Gobbledy Gooker" chant. Mace & T-Bar give Gooker a Double Chokeslam as Miz & Morrison exit the ring.

A pair of recaps from RAW are shown featuring Riddle defeating Sheamus and Keith Lee defeating United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Jeff Hardy makes his entrance as Samoa

Joe and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Ricochet makes his entrance.

Jeff Hardy vs. Ricochet

Elias appears at the entrance way as the bell rings. Elias will be performing a song during this match. Hardy and Ricochet lock up. Hardy locks in a headlock on Ricochet. Ricochet sends Hardy to the ropes. Hardy hits a shoulder-block on Ricochet. Hardy eventually goes for a Suplex, Ricochet gets out of it. Ricochet pushes Hardy to the corner. Hardy connects with an elbow to the face of of Ricochet. Hardy hits his Whisper In The Wind signature move on Ricochet. Hardy pins Ricochet for a two count. Hardy kicks Ricochet in the midsection. Hardy goes for the Twist Of Fate, Ricochet reverses it into a backslide for the three count.

Winner: Ricochet

Hardy walks up the entrance way. Hardy walks by Elias and heads backstage. Hardy comes back out with a guitar. Hardy smashes the guitar over the back of Elias.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring AJ Styles defeating Randy Orton.



