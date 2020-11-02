Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW episode opens up on the USA Network with promos for the current red brand storylines.

- We go to then usual RAW opening video. We're live from The ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Randy Orton. The announcers plug the non-title match between Orton and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on November 22. Orton hits the ring and raises the WWE Title belt as the boos get louder.