Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day appear on MizTV

* WWE Champion Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day

* Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax in a non-title match

* Survivor Series Second Chance Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle vs. Elias