Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- The final WWE RAW before Survivor Series opens up from inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton at ringside. They hype tonight's show.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Mike Rome does the introductions. Drew hits the ring and the pyro goes off as we see his appearance on last Friday's SmackDown.

Drew welcomes everyone to RAW. He hypes WWE Survivor Series on Sunday and asks who's ready to see him Claymore WWE Champion Randy Orton tonight. He also talks about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and says he should worry about McIntyre not Orton as he will be champion after tonight. Drew says Reigns has put himself on a pedestal so high above everyone else, and has his head shoved up his own ass. Drew says he will win the title tonight, Claymore Reigns back to Earth on Sunday and humble him. Orton interrupts from the big screen.

Orton is thankful for being WWE Champion. He says the fine for laying his hands on WWE Producer Adam Pearce didn't even faze him because he's been fined and suspended more than anyone else over the years. He is still here on top because he is the greatest ever, and will prove that tonight when he leaves still WWE Champion. The boos get louder. Drew goes on about how he will win the WWE Title tonight as fans cheer him on. He drops the mic and exits the ring but the music interrupts as The Miz and John Morrison come out.

Miz indicates that they will be sitting at ringside for tonight's WWE Title match, and teases a Money In the Bank cash-in. He also says "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt hid out in the Firefly Fun House last week because he's afraid of Miz and Morrison. Miz goes on about how change is coming and Drew can do nothing about it. Drew approaches them and they retreat to the floor, still talking trash and ranting to McIntyre. Miz says whether Drew wins or loses tonight, he will be the one laughing all the way to the bank. He raises the briefcase in the air and taunts Drew, laughing at him as he looks back from the ring. Drew dares Miz to pull something tonight. The announcers hype the WWE Title match for tonight's main event.

- We see recent issues between members of the Women's Team RAW, including Lana's many table bumps from Nia Jax. Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. Jax, Lana and Shayna Baszler is next. Lana is backstage warming up when the champs approach her. This match was apparently Lana's idea. She deserves her spot and is out to prove that it's not just a fluke. She is all here for this match and all for Team RAW, and will not refuse to tag in. Baszler says this isn't about Lana, it's about she and Jax and them proving that they run the division. Jax warns that Lana better not tag herself in.

Lana, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Asuka

We go to the ring and out first are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Back to commercial. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke are out next.

The bell rings and Baszler immediately tags Lana out, surprising her. Dana goes to work on Baszler. Baszler takes control and hits a big backbreaker, and a right hand to drop her. Baszler knocks Asuka off the apron and misses a cheap shot to Rose. Baszler sends Brooke out to the floor now. Jax tags in and goes out to attack Brooke. Rose runs over to make the save but Jax drops her. Jax holds Rose's arm onto the steel steps and Baszler stomps it. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Baszler has Brooke down in the ring, working on her arm. Brooke counters and Asuka reaches for a tag now. Asuka tags in and unloads on Baszler. Jax gets knocked to the floor. Asuka unloads on Baszler and hits the Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka ducks a kick and drops Baszler with one of her own. Asuka goes on for a 2 count on Baszler as Jax breaks it up.

Brooke runs in and attacks Jax but gets sent out to the floor. Asuka blocks a gutwrench, then kicks Jax off the apron to avoid the interruption. Baszler with the Kirifuda Clutch to Asuka now. Lana tags herself in. Baszler had the match won on Asuka until Lana tagged in. Baszler yells at Lana. Lana goes for Asuka but Asuka kicks out. Jax yells at Lana to get out. Asuka drops Lana with a kick, then goes into the Asuka Lock for the win.

Winners: Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke

- After the match, Asuka cerebrates as her music hits. A furious Jax starts preparing the announce table. Baszler tosses Lana out to Jax. Jax is actually proud of Lana's courage shown tonight. They welcome her to Team RAW. They go to leave but Jax turns and puts Lana through the announce table with a Samoan Drop for the 9th time. We go to replays as Jax and Baszler stare down at Lana.

- Tom shows us last week's issues with the Men's Team RAW. The camera cuts backstage to the members arguing. AJ Styles and Jordan Omogbehin walk up. AJ wants them to get on the same page for Sunday as they have a giant advantage over Team SmackDown, on paper. AJ says their egos are getting in the way and he will take his share of the blame as Team Caption. The others agree AJ is not the captain. AJ says if they keep arguing like this they will lose, and he knows they all hate losing. He reveals a tune-up match against RETRIBUTION tonight. AJ tosses everyone RAW t-shirts and says he will make this a winning team if they follow his lead. They walk off but Riddle has a nickname in mind for AJ. AJ dismisses him and we get some comedy between AJ and his muscle.

- We see puppets in the Firefly Fun House. Back to commercial.

- Charly Caruso approaches Dana Brooke outside of the trainer's room in the back. She says Mandy Rose's arm is in bad shape and Nia Jax was out of line. Reckoning suddenly attacks and beats Brooke down as officials try to break it up.

- We go to Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. It's nice to see everyone again but what isn't nice is The Miz. But Wyatt doesn't fear Miz and wants to help him with his issues. Bliss proposes Miz vs. Wyatt for tonight. Wyatt says to pay attention because if he has to repeat himself, we don't want to see his bad side... we see flashes of The Fiend. Wyatt says this is short notice but he has all his friends here to help him prepare. We get some comedy with Wyatt using the puppets to help train for tonight's match. Wyatt says it looks like he's ready and he hopes Miz is too. That's the end of the segment as they wave goodbye.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Hurt Business - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin with MVP and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. They march to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and MVP has the mic. He goes on about how Lashley will squash WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn at Survivor Series. Shelton talks about how he and Cedric will win the titles tonight, then defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits on Sunday. MVP says then The Hurt Business will collectively control most of the gold on RAW, and take credit for putting SmackDown out of business. The music interrupts and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. They taunt The Hurt Business on the mic. Kofi says they should be The Jerk Business. The two sides go back and forth on the mic some more until The New Day does their usual "New Day, rocks!" chant. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wyatt vs. Miz is confirmed for tonight. Kofi starts the match off with Cedric. Cedric takes Kofi down first. They trade holds and counters on the mat. Byron announces that Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose are injured and unable to compete at Survivor Series. Kofi nails a big elbow to drop Cedric for a 2 count. Kofi takes Cedric back down and tags in Woods for the double team offense. Woods covers for 2.

Woods with big chops to Cedric now. Cedric with a shot to the throat and a tag to Shelton. Shelton drops Woods but gets hit with a forearm to the face. Woods takes control and mounts Shelton in the corner for right hands. Woods with a big dropkick for a close 2 count. Shelton fights Woods off again and hits a big clothesline. Shelton scoops Woods and slams him twice as MVP cheers him on. Shelton with a big Spinebuster to Woods for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Cedric takes over on Woods and works him over. Cedric with a big kick for a close 2 count as MVP barks orders from ringside. Woods fights up and out but Cedric nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Shelton tags back in and takes over, grounding Woods as Kofi looks on. Woods fights Shelton off for the tag but has to roll him for a 2 count. Shelton gets dropped with an enziguri. Kofi and Cedric both reach for tags. Kofi flies in and takes Shelton down, then knocks Cedric off the apron.

Kofi unloads on Shelton as fans cheer him on. Kofi goes to the top and hits a big crossbody for a 2 count. Kofi with a big right hand off the ropes now. Kofi goes for the Boom Drop but Shelton catches him in mid-air, hitting a Buckle Bomb. Cedric tags in for the big double team bulldog from the top. Kofi kicks out just in time and Cedric can't believe it. Back to commercial.