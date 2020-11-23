Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last week's main event, which saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre capture the title from Randy Orton. We go to the standard RAW intro video.

- We're live on the USA Network from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to the post-Survivor Series edition of RAW. Fans cheer. Tom is joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and the Men's Team RAW is already out - AJ Styles with his muscle Jordan Omogbehin, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Riddle, and Keith Lee. WWE Producer Adam Pearce is also there and he's introduced. He talks about last night's Survivor Series pay-per-view - the celebration of The Undertaker and his "Final Farewell" and the clean sweep by the Men's Team RAW.

Pearce says the win should come with a reward. He goes on and mentions giving everyone the chance tonight to make their case for what sounds like a WWE Title shot. Sheamus interrupts Pearce and says AJ is not his captain. He then congratulates WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and goes on about how he was the MVP last night. AJ interrupts and disagrees. AJ says it looks like Sheamus will use his friendship with McIntyre to get a title shot. AJ says he was the real MVP last night, as the Team Captain. Lee interrupts and says not only did he save AJ last night, he pinned the actual Team SmackDown Captain, making it obvious who should be worthy of this title shot. Riddle says he wants to be WWE Champion too. He says what they all did last night was pretty sick. He pinned King Corbin and wonders if that makes him King Bro.

Riddle says he would beat Drew to become the WWE Champion. Riddle and Sheamus have words now. Pearce tells Strowman to make his case next. Last but not least. Strowman yells at Pearce for that phrase. Pearce apologizes but Strowman grabs him by his collar and starts yelling at him. Strowman wants to be hit. Pearce pleads. Strowman drops him with a headbutt. The other Team RAW members scold Strowman but he doesn't want to hear it. We go to commercial.