Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro. We're live from the WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring for "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss. Bliss has a small cage next to her with a babydoll inside of it. Her guest is Randy Orton. We see what happened last week where "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt cost Orton his spot in tonight's Triple Threat by helping AJ Styles defeat Orton in the main event.

Bliss says she can't believe Wyatt would do that, and doesn't know why he did. Orton has known Wyatt for a long time but hasn't formally met The Fiend yet, but Bliss has. Hasn't she? She says he is her best friend. Orton says he and The Fiend actually have a lot in common. But Fiend wears his pain and suffering where everyone can see it, while Orton keeps his tucked away, suppressed, so he can blend in. Orton mentions how they both hear voices, but Wyatt hears him. Orton mentions finding Wyatt's weakness and vulnerability years ago, and burning it down - a reference to the Wyatt Compound fire. Orton says now he needs to figure out The Fiend's weakness, and it looks like he has. Bliss. Bliss stands up and asks Orton if that's what the voices are saying, or are they telling lies. Who's manipulating who?

Bliss is standing right up on Orton now, staring at him. The lights start going down in the ThunderDome now. See what I mean? Orton asks. More lights go down. See what I mean? Bliss asks. The arena is all black now. The red lights come up as we hear the menacing sounds of The Fiend. Bliss is in Orton's arms now. The Fiend is entering the ring. He stares Bliss and Orton down, slowly approaching. The Fiend reaches out for Orton to hand Bliss to him. Orton quickly hands Bliss to The Fiend, then rolls to the ringside area. Orton asks them who is laughing now. The menacing sounds of The Fiend continue to play as The Fiend watches with Bliss in his arms. Orton stares them down from the stage now.

- We go to the announcers and Tom says it looks like Randy Orton has found The Fiend's weakness as we've never seen Fiend beg like that. We see recent history between Elias and Jeff Hardy. We also see various musical instruments surrounding the ring area for their "Symphony of Destruction" match. Tom says this will be the end of their rivalry. We go to commercial.