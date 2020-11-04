Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by Wade Barrett at ringside, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely.

Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

We go right to the ring as Ember Moon makes her way to the ring while the crowd cheers her on. Vic sends us to a video package of highlights from last week's NXT Halloween Havoc episode. The video ends and we see Dakota Kai wrapping her entrance, with Raquel Gonzalez right behind her.

The bell rings and they size each other up. They lock up and Moon takes it to the corner. They tangle on the mat and Kai mounts Moon. Moon gets the upperhand and grounds Kai by her arm. Kai tries to get up and reverses it, now keeping Moon down by her arm. Kai talks some trash and counters Moon with an arm drag. Moon counters on the mat, keeping Kai down with a head scissors.

They fight to their feet and but Kai takes control and grounds Moon once again. Moon fights up and out but Kai drops her. Moon kips up and drops Kai right back. They have words and trade aggressive shoves. Moon runs the ropes and drops Kai again, then hits a stomp and a senton in the middle of the ring. Kai retreats to the ropes. Kai dodges a knees attack in the corner. They tangle on the apron and Moon grabs Kai's hair. Kai counters and yanks Moon shoulder-first into the ring post as fans boo her.

Kai uses the turnbuckle for leverage, trying to pull Moon's shoulder out of socket. Fans boo Kai as Gonzalez tries to rally for her. Kai grounds Moon in the middle of the ring again. More back and forth now. Kai drops Moon in the corner and stomps again. They continue to trade offense. Kai takes Moon down by her arm and tightens the armbar as the referee checks on her. Kai drops Moon into her knee and can't believe it as she hangs on. Moon fights back and hits a big enziguri. Moon with some trash talking now. Kai charges with a big forearm. Moon comes off the second rope with a kick to the jaw. Kai kicks Moon in the jaw. Kai runs but Moon stays on her and drops her. Kai is face-down with her head hanging off the apron now. Moon taunts her in the camera and delivers a big kick to the head.

Kai is down on the floor now. Moon goes back in and runs the ropes, sending Kai into the barrier with a big suicide dive. Moon goes for another suicide dive but Kai moves and she crashes into the barrier. Kai recovers at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Moon spikes Kai into the mat as fans chant "NXT!" now. Kai tries to come back but Moon hits a Spinebuster for a close 2 count while Gonzalez paces at ringside. Kai kicks Moon in the face. More back and forth now. Kai nails Moon for a close 2 count and Gonzalez can't believe it. More back and forth and close pin attempts now. Moon with a Backstabber out of the corner for a close 2 count. Gonzalez cheers Kai on. They trade strikes from their knees in the middle of the ring while talking trash.

Moon baits Kai in, still on their knees, but capitalizes and takes Kai down into a Crossface. They both go for pin attempts out of the Crossface. Kai screams out in frustration and takes Moon's injured shoulder into another submission. Kai keeps the hold locked for a few minutes but Moon finally gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it. Kai pulls back and takes full advantage of the referee's 5 count. Kai decks Moon and talks more trash, rocking her again on her way back to her feet. Kai stomps Moon's back and slaps her in the mouth. Moon goes for Ember's Law but can't get the win.

More back and forth action. Moon unloads with offense now as fans cheer her on. Moon goes to the top but Gonzalez gets on the apron to distract Moon and the referee. This allows Kai to jump up with a knee to the face from the mat. Fans boo as Kai scoops Moon to her shoulders, then drops her into the GTK for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

- After the match, Kai stands tall and has her arm raised as the music hits. Gonzalez applauds from the apron. We go to replays. Gonzalez and Kai back up the ramp as Kai talks trash to Moon in the camera.

- We go backstage to Cameron Grimes and Sarah Schreiber. She asks about his loss to Dexter Lumis in the Haunted House of Terror match at Halloween Havoc. He says whatever happened last week doesn't matter because it was Halloween, and now he's focused on tonight, and facing Kushida. A referee comes from behind to tell Grimes his match is next, but Grimes is spooked because he's still on edge from last week. He's terrified at the referee walking up, which sends him running away in fear. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and McKenzie is with Shotzi Blackheart in the back. She talks about NXT General Manager William Regal letting her pick her opponent tonight due to the good job she did hosting Halloween Havoc. Shotzi says she's always been a big fan of Toni Storm, which is why she picked her for tonight. Blackheart says Storm is one of the best. Blackheart goes on and says tonight's match is a huge test for herself, and that's why she picked Storm. Blackheart turns to the camera to address Storm and welcomes her to the ball-pit. Blackheart howls and walks off.

Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring and Kushida poses in the corner as Cameron Grimes wraps his entrance. The bell rings and Grimes is still anxious and scared from last week.

Grimes stalls some and is scared to lock up or get physical at all. They finally go at it with Kushida tying Grimes up and keeping him down. We get a 1 count but Kushida remains in control. Grimes turns it around on the mat and grounds Kushida. The referee warns Grimes. Grimes takes Kushida to the corner and uppercuts him. Grimes counters out of the corner Kushida takes him down with a big arm drag into an arm bar. They tangle on the mat but Kushida keeps control.

Grimes screams out in pain as Kushida keeps him down, focusing on the elbow now. Kushida stays on Grimes and drop down on the shoulder, then dropkicks him in the face for a close 2 count. Grimes comes back with a big kick. They trade strikes now. Grimes knocks Kushida into the corner, then takes him back down by his arm. Kushida stomps down on the arm and catches Grimes with a deep arm drag, keeping him down by his arm once again. More back and forth. Kushida counters a slam and rolls Grimes for a 2 count. Kushida gets dropped over the top rope with Snake Eyes for a 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial as Grimes takes it to the corner.

Back from the break and Grimes stomps away in the corner as fans chant Kushida's name. Kushida fights out of the corner and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Kushida with the springboard back elbow. Kushida with an enziguri in the corner, then an inverted Atomic Drop. Kushida with more big offense as the crowd cheers him on. Kushida drops Grimes with an overhead kick. Grimes dodges a kick. Kushida counters and sends Grimes to the apron. Kushida knocks Grimes to the floor.