* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defends against Jake Atlas

* Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

* Can Xia Li end her losing streak vs. Raquel Gonzalez?

* Breezango gets their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Will Johnny Gargano break his championship curse as he defends the NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent