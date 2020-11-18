Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. He's joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely. Fans cheer from in the arena and in the virtual crowd.

NXT North American Title Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff

We go right to the ring as Alicia Taylor introduces new NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff. We get a video package on his big upset win over Johnny Gargano last week. The video is interrupted by Gargano coming out and yelling for the video to be stopped. Gargano says no one wants to see the video, and everyone knows last week was a fluke. Gargano says Ruff is just a pawn in Damian Priest's plot against Gargano. Fans chant "Johnny sucks!" but he disagrees. Gargano enters the ring and tells Ruff to look at himself. He calls Ruff a failure, not a real champion, and a joke. Gargano says the joke ends tonight and the title will come home to him. Gargano drops Ruff with a cheap shot.

Ruff backs into the corner and the referee checks on him. The bell hits and here we go. Gargano immediately rams Ruff back into the corner with thrusts.

Gargano keeps control and takes it back to the corner for big chops. Ruff fights back from the corner and unloads with lefts and rights. Gargano cuts him off but runs into a big boot in the corner. Ruff springboards in and avoids counter attempts. Gargano catches him but Ruff avoids a back suplex. Ruff uses his speed again and kicks Gargano in the face. Ruff with more springboards and a scissors takedown for a pop. Ruff keeps going and dropkicks Gargano to the floor.

Ruff runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gargano back down on the floor. Ruff brings it back in the ring and goes for the crucifix pin but it's blocked. Gargano levels Ruff with a clothesline in the middle of the ring. Gargano scoops Ruff and torpedo's him into the turnbuckles across the ring. Gargano scoops Ruff again and launches him like a lawn dart again. The referee checks on Ruff but he's staying in. Gargano waits for Ruff to get back up.

Priest suddenly appears on the stage, taunting Gargano. Gargano yells at him to get out of here. Ruff rolls Gargano from behind for a 2 count. Ruff counters an attack and clotheslines Gargano. Ruff goes to the top but misses a big senton as Gargano moves. Gargano superkicks Ruff in the jaw. Gargano with a powerbomb as Priest looks on concerned. Gargano hits the One Final Beat DDT from the apron but Priest makes the save by pulling Ruff out of the ring. Priest tells Ruff, "Sorry, kid," and then rocks him in the face with a big right hand. Ruff is knocked out at ringside now. The referee calls the match and Ruff retains.

Winner by DQ: Leon Ruff

- After the bell, Gargano is expecting to be handed the title but it doesn't happen. Priest helps Ruff up at ringside, handing him the title. Gargano is stunned and throwing a fit in the ring as Priest helps Ruff up the ramp.

- Cameron Grimes is backstage walking and talking about Dexter Lumis. Grimes says he will be to the moon after winning tonight's Blindfold Match. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see footage from earlier today with Rhea Ripley arriving to the venue. She will challenge Io Shirai in tonight's main event.

Blindfold Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

We go back to the ring and out first comes Cameron Grimes for tonight's Blindfold Match. The referee has the blindfolds in hand as Grimes yells at him. Out next comes Dexter Lumis.

Grimes rants as he and Lumis put the black hoods on. The bell rings and Grimes dives for an attack but lands in front of Lumis at his feet. Lumis is still standing in the same spot as Grimes jumps around and yells, missing each time. Fans rally as Grimes walks around the ring, reaching and walking into the ropes. He swings and misses, not realizing he was about to hit the referee. This goes on until Grimes drops the referee and unloads on him in the corner, stomping away.

Grimes takes off his hood and is shocked to see who he just beat down. Grimes, still with his hood off, leaps for the Cave In at Lumis but Lumis side-steps and hits him twice. Grimes goes for a move but Lumis counters and drops him again. Lumis has his hood off now as well. The match continues with both Superstars keeping their hoods off.

More back and forth nw. Lumis looks to put Grimes away but Grimes retreats to the floor. Lumis follows and launches him into the barrier where crew members are sitting next to the announcers. Lumis sends Grimes flying into the steel barrier again, and again. Lumis sends Grimes into the steel again but Grimes jumps up and climbs over the barrier, into the crowd.

Grimes retreats through the crowd as Lumis watches, disappointed. That's the match.

- NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage with Damian Priest, asking him what he was thinking when he punched Leon Ruff to end the match with Johnny Gargano. Priest says he was just joking around and having too much fun, but he understands that this is serious business. He asks Regal if he really blames him because this is Gargano after all. Ruff walks up and asks Priest if he's a joke to Priest. He goes on and Priest says Ruff is getting too carried away. Ruff says if he can't retain, he shouldn't be champion. He asks Regal if he wants to take the title back and his contract. Regal says no. Priest apologizes some and Ruff smacks him in the face out of nowhere. Ruff walks off and says he will find Gargano himself. Regal tells Priest that's what he gets. Priest looks on at Ruff as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a new vignette with Shotzi Blackheart. She's constructing something, perhaps a new tank? People like to tear you down and destroy you in life but you re-build. Shotzi says Candice LeRae better get herself an army because on Sunday, December 6 they are going to War. This is a promo to announce the "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event, airing live on the WWE Network.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out first comes Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro are already in the ring.

Indi starts off with Carter and they tangle. Hartwell goes to work but Carter takes her down, grounding her as Kacy cheers her on. Kacy tags in and rolls Indi up for a quick pin attempt. Carter and Catanzaro keep control with quick tags. Kacy takes Indi back down for a 2 count. Indi makes it to the corner and tags LeRae in. Catanzaro goes right to work on her and nails a dropkick. LeRae cuts the offense off with a knee to the gut for a 2 count.

LeRae grounds Catanzaro and drives a knee in the face. LeRae taunts Carter. LeRae rocks Catanzaro in their corner and stomps away. Indi tags in and keeps the stomps coming. Indi keeps control and hits a sidewalk slam for a 2 count. LeRae comes back in and slams Catanzaro. Catanzaro avoids a senton and tags in Carter. Carter unloads LeRae and decks Hartwell on the apron.

Carter beats LeRae with elbows and hits a modified Flatliner. Hartwell runs in but Carter dropkicks her, sending her back out. Kacy leaps to the floor and takes Hartwell out. Carter with a scissor kick to LeRae for a 2 count. LeRae blocks Carter and drops her with a hair pull assist. LeRae with a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring. Hartwell pulls Kacy back to the floor to stop her from making a save. LeRae keeps control of Carter and hits the Wicked Stepsister in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

- After the match, LeRae's music hits as she stands tall over Carter with Hartwell.

- We get a new vignette for Arturo Ruas. He's coming next. Back to commercial.