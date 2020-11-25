Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Kevin Owens does guest commentary to fill in for Wade Barrett

* The storyline between Boa and Xia Li will continue

* Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

* Who will be picked for Team Candice LeRae vs. Team Shotzi Blackheart in WarGames?

* A member of The Undisputed Era vs. Pete Dunne to determine who gets the advantage in WarGames