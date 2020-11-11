Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the first NXT North American Title defense for Johnny Gargano.

The storyline is that Gargano is trying to break his championship curse by retaining. WWE is teasing that the mystery Scream mask attacker from Halloween Havoc may be revealed during the match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight's show:

* Toni Storm vs. Candice LeRae

* Can Xia Li end her losing streak vs. Raquel Gonzalez?

* Breezango gets their rematch from NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* Will Johnny Gargano break his championship curse as he defends the NXT North American Title against a mystery opponent

