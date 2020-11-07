WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai announced on social media that she will be returning to Twitch tomorrow.

Dakota made the announcement on her other Twitter account, "Charlie Girl."

She tweeted, "Tomorrow...(Time tba) https://twitch.tv/charliegirl"

As noted last month, WWE had shut down several Twitch & Mixer streaming channels owned by Superstars due to the company's policy on third-party platform activity.

Several WWE Superstars had to also deactivate their Cameo accounts due to the third-party rule.

