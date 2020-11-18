The WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event has been announced for Sunday, December 6 on the WWE Network.

Tonight's NXT episode featured a vignette with Shotzi Blackheart. Blackheart warned Candice LeRae that she better start finding an army because they are going to war next month.

It looks like there will be multiple WarGames matches again this year - one for the women's division and one for the men's division.

Stay tuned for more on WarGames 2020. You can see the new promo below: