A-Kid has made it to the finals of the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament.

Today's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network saw A-Kid defeat Noam Dar in a semi-finals match. Next week's show will feature Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven in the last semi-finals match, with the winner facing A-Kid in the finals to crown the Heritage Cup tournament winner and the inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion.

Above is a new Heritage Cup promo, and below is an updated look at the Heritage Cup brackets:

FIRST ROUND

* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe

* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners

* Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams

SEMI-FINALS

* A-Kid defeated Noam Dar

* Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven

FINALS

* A-Kid vs. Dave Mastiff or Trent Seven

Next Thursday's NXT UK episode will also feature the in-ring debut of Rampage Brown. You can click here for our recent report on the UK veteran coming to NXT UK. This week's show featured a video package with footage of Brown arriving to the NXT UK Performance Center in London, with Sid Scala, the Assistant to NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint. Brown spoke with Mastiff and NXT UK Coach Johnny Moss after arriving, and then went with Scala to sign his contract.

Today's NXT UK show also saw 22 year old Aleah James make her debut. The London School of Lucha Libre student and former RevPro talent lost to Jinny in around 4 minutes. After the match, Jinny cut a heel promo and called out Piper Niven. NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray interrupted their argument and taunted them, then slid a steel chair into the ring and challenged them to prove who had real killer instincts. Jinny slapped Niven, Niven landed a headbutt to Jinny, and Niven then hit Jinny over the back with the chair. James tried to talk Niven down, but Niven dropped her with the Michinoku Driver, and then delivered another Michinoku Driver to Jinny on top of the chair.

Niven then chased the champion away and we later saw post-match footage of Niven and Ray brawling backstage as officials tried to restore order. Niven grabbed the title belt and tossed it at the feet of Scala. It was then announced that Niven vs. Ray in a Falls Count Anywhere Match will air on November 19, with the women's title on the line.

In other news from today's NXT UK show on the WWE Network, Joe Coffey returned to action after being suspended in the summer due to "#SpeakingOut" allegations. Gallus reunited as Coffey teamed with the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, brother Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, to defeat Sam Gradwell and Pretty Deadly in a six-man match that went around 10 minutes. Gallus dominated the match as Joe pinned Gradwell with the Best for the Bells clothesline to get the pin.

This was Gradwell's first NXT UK match since July 2018. After tension between Pretty Deadly and Gradwell, it looks like WWE may be building to a title match between Pretty Deadly and Gallus.

Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER did not appear live this week after last week's main event, which is being called a Match of the Year candidate by many. The show opening promo featured highlights from the match, with a few new brief voiceover comments from WALTER, and a brief look at Dragunov recovering backstage after the loss. The ongoing storyline with Eddie Dennis, The Hunt's Wild Boar and Primate, and Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, also continued this week. It was noted that Webster and Andrews are not currently medically cleared to compete after being attacked by The Hunt last Thursday, after they joined up with Dennis. Dennis and The Hunt were later featured in a great video package that hyped up their relationship and what's to come.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT UK brand. Below are highlights from today's episode on the WWE Network.