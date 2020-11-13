The finals for the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament have been announced for the NXT UK episode on Thursday, November 26.
The finals will feature Trent Seven vs. A-Kid. The winner will win the Heritage Cup and defend the championship as a regular title.
This week's NXT UK episode saw Seven defeat Dave Mastiff to advance to the finals. A-Kid defeated Noam Dar on last week's show to advance.
Below is an updated look at the Heritage Cup brackets:
FIRST ROUND
* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe
* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster
* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners
* Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams
SEMI-FINALS
* A-Kid defeated Noam Dar
* Trent Seven defeated Dave Mastiff
FINALS
* A-Kid vs. Trent Seven
This week's NXT UK show also featured the debut of UK veteran Rampage Brown. He destroyed Jack Starz in singles action.
The main event for next Thursday's NXT UK show will see Piper Niven challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray in a Falls Count Anywhere match.
Above is a promo for next week's main event, and below are highlights from this week's show, which also featured The Hunt defeating Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams, Xia Brookside defeating Nina Samuels, and more.
It's TIME for @RampageBrown on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/mMQufiEB2g— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
BRUTE STRENGTH!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/RvdWCX9tlE— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
SHEER. DOMINANCE.#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/RRThxVITzG— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
RAMPAGE BROWN: UK TOUR@RampageBrown has arrived on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/qUWyJZ5TcZ— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
.@RampageBrown makes his #NXTUK debut against @JackStarzzz . pic.twitter.com/LhXklVFKLk— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2020
BIG BAD RAMPAGE BROWN. ??????#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/HYSYBGHXkr— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
#NXTUK is about to see much more of the revered @RampageBrown! Who will step up next?! pic.twitter.com/BOymyI2Caw— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
It's all about RESPECT.#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/matiGWHe5p— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020
In the #NXTUK Heritage Cup Tournament Finals: @trentseven vs. @AKidWrestler. pic.twitter.com/dPd5NcU9pj— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 12, 2020