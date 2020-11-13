The finals for the first-ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament have been announced for the NXT UK episode on Thursday, November 26.

The finals will feature Trent Seven vs. A-Kid. The winner will win the Heritage Cup and defend the championship as a regular title.

This week's NXT UK episode saw Seven defeat Dave Mastiff to advance to the finals. A-Kid defeated Noam Dar on last week's show to advance.

Below is an updated look at the Heritage Cup brackets:

FIRST ROUND

* Noam Dar defeated Alexander Wolfe

* A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Dave Mastiff defeated Joseph Conners

* Trent Seven defeated Kenny Williams

SEMI-FINALS

* A-Kid defeated Noam Dar

* Trent Seven defeated Dave Mastiff

FINALS

* A-Kid vs. Trent Seven

This week's NXT UK show also featured the debut of UK veteran Rampage Brown. He destroyed Jack Starz in singles action.

The main event for next Thursday's NXT UK show will see Piper Niven challenge NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Above is a promo for next week's main event, and below are highlights from this week's show, which also featured The Hunt defeating Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams, Xia Brookside defeating Nina Samuels, and more.